New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,066 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,066 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $27,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 225.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 940.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

