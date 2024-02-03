New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,437 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,437 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of PulteGroup worth $29,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after buying an additional 585,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $105.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

