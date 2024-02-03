New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 54,564 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $29,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.