New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 55,791 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,791 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of State Street worth $34,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.