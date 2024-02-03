New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,422 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $26,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after acquiring an additional 364,786 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $218.18 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.