New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of PTC worth $32,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.44. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $185.07. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,520 shares of company stock worth $5,914,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

