Newmont Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 54,515 call options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average volume of 35,634 call options.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

