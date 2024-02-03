Nextracker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 359% compared to the average daily volume of 1,815 call options.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,287,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

