NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after buying an additional 39,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,986,000 after purchasing an additional 371,894 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

