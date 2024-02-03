Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Northern Trust worth $41,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

NTRS stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

