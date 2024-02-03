Northland Capmk Comments on NICE Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NICE in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for NICE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NICE
NICE Stock Up 1.0 %
NICE opened at $213.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $231.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.