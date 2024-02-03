Northland Capmk Comments on NICE Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NICE in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for NICE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.30.

NICE opened at $213.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $231.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

