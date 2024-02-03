NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.83% and a negative net margin of 93.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

