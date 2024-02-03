NVR, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $105.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NVR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $105.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $415.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s FY2025 earnings at $492.00 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,319.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,988.99 and a 12-month high of $7,423.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,870.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,350.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NVR by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total value of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total value of $6,296,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,629,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $49,205,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

