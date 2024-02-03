NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 guidance at $3.44-3.86 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXPI opened at $214.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,388,919 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $898,324,000 after purchasing an additional 188,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

