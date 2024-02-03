Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel J. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 212.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 251,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 279,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,398,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

