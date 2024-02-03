Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $19.85. Oaktree Specialty Lending shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 758,568 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

