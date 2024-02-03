Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Antony C. Mattessich Sells 18,338 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
