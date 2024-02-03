Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Antony C. Mattessich Sells 18,338 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

