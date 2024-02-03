Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Okta Price Performance
OKTA stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $92.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.
Insider Activity at Okta
In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
