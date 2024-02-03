Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $7.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.02. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,000 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

