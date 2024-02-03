Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

