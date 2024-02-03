Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share.

OVV stock opened at C$55.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.32. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$43.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.39 by C($0.06). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

