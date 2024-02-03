Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $21.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of OMI opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $96,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $640,936.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,970 shares of company stock worth $1,016,524. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

