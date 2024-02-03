Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 283.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,571,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,437,000 after buying an additional 1,937,114 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.