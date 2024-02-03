Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Stake Raised by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362,403 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after acquiring an additional 197,948 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 237,360 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $13.65 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.