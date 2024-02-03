Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $464.50, but opened at $492.20. Parker-Hannifin shares last traded at $486.87, with a volume of 307,169 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.89.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.