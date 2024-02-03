Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00. The stock traded as high as C$47.37 and last traded at C$47.35, with a volume of 348438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.82.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.38.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Insiders have sold 158,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,327 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.4071058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

