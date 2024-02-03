Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSN opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSN

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.