PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $411.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.02. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $245.61 and a 52 week high of $415.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.