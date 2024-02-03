Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.23. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 12,357,731 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.