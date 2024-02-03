PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $93.72 and last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 153518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.02.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $909,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,301 shares of company stock valued at $20,247,015. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

