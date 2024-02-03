Peoples Bank OH Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $411.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.61 and a fifty-two week high of $415.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

