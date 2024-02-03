Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

