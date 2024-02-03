Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 390 ($4.96) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 440 ($5.59).

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 269.40 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 261.60 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 400.20 ($5.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 7,647.06%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

