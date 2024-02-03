Phoenix Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PBAX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 4,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 158,877 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 94,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

