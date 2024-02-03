Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 488,656 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

