Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,335,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 54,560,055 shares.The stock last traded at $5.03 and had previously closed at $4.45.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,884,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

