Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $381.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $373.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.49 and a 200 day moving average of $360.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $413.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pool by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Pool by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

