PotlatchDeltic Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

