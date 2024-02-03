Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $125.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.