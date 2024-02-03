Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Powell Industries stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $125.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
