Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) vs. National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Head-To-Head Survey

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and National Health Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $17.76 million 0.78 -$2.13 million $1.42 0.75 National Health Investors $311.04 million 7.41 $66.40 million $2.43 21.86

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Presidio Property Trust and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A National Health Investors 0 6 1 0 2.14

National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $55.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.97%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust 107.48% -6.80% -1.79% National Health Investors 33.90% 8.25% 4.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Presidio Property Trust pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Presidio Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Presidio Property Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio owns approximately 6.5% of the outstanding common stock of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a disease agnostic multi-asset clinical-stage disease-agnostic life science company providing an efficient model for compound development.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.