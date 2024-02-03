Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

PFG stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.