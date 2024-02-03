Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Acquires $21,520.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSAGet Free Report) Director Justin W. Yorke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $21,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,014.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCSA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 419,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Processa Pharmaceuticals

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.