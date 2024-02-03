Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Acquires $21,520.00 in Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) Director Justin W. Yorke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $21,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,014.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCSA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 419,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Processa Pharmaceuticals

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.