Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Acquires $21,520.00 in Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) Director Justin W. Yorke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $21,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,014.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.50.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
