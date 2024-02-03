Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CAO Domenic Lococo Sells 5,129 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 5,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $292,301.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Domenic Lococo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Domenic Lococo sold 300 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $15,852.00.

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.98. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,157 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

