Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Anthony Folger Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $430,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Folger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $429,825.00.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

