Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Ian Pitt Sells 3,168 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $181,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ian Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

