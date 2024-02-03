Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Progyny by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $3,034,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,491.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $3,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,491.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,500,155.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. Progyny’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

