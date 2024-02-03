ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Shares Up 0.1%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.84. Approximately 24,618 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 642% from the average daily volume of 3,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
