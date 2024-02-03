Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,927 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $32,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

