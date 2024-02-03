Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for High Tide Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.52. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in High Tide during the third quarter worth $2,897,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in High Tide by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,558,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 184,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

