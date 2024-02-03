Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for High Tide Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
High Tide Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of HITI stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.52. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.
