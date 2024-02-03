Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for SM Energy Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

NYSE SM opened at $35.77 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 4.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SM Energy by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

